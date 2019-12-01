Khyber to Karachi car rally to promote Pakistan’s peaceful image, says Iftikhar Ali Shallwani

Karachi’s commissioner said on Saturday that the 10th Annual Classic Car Rally 2019 will help promote tourism as well as a peaceful image of Pakistan.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani expressed these views while welcoming the rally that showed up at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Khyber to Karachi classic car rally had begun its journey from the Torkham border on November 22.

Shallwani and people from different walks of life accorded a warm welcome to the participants of the spectacular annual car rally that was organised by the Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan.

The commissioner and the Karachiites gathered at the Mazar-e-Quaid were quite impressed and excited to have a closer look at the world’s oldest cars after they reached the venue and were parked there for everyone to see.

Shallwani was briefed in detail by the management of the Heritage Motoring Club of Pakistan about the rally as he looked over the classic cars that were part of the rally.

The commissioner expressed admiration for the efforts of the participants of the rally as well as for the cars on display. He said that not only the classic car rally but also the efforts of the motoring club would help promote a soft image of the country.

Shallwani said the rally would certainly help promote tourism and a peaceful image of the country. Moreover, he added, their message of love, friendship and harmony should be regarded highly by everyone.

The classic cars participating in the rally included Rolls-Royce, Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith, old models of Mercedes and American Chevrolet.

The commissioner and the rally’s participants later paid homage to the Father of the Nation by laying a floral wreath on his grave and offering Fateha for his soul.

‘Positive image’

Talking to the media at the Governor House during the concluding ceremony of the car rally, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that holding such an event was helping boost Pakistan’s positive image in the world, while it was also promoting tourism and other sectors.

Ismail said that the growing trend of foreign tourists visiting Pakistan was clear evidence that cultural, social, sports and other positive activities were on the rise in the country.

Due to the best economic policy of the present government, the country’s economy has stabilised and soon the people will start to get relief, he added.

Earlier, the governor had met the president of the Heritage Motoring Club. Speaking on the occasion, club member Tauqir Sultan said the rally was being organised for the past three decades, but for the last 10 years it was being held on an annual basis.

He said that one year the rally begins in Karachi and ends in Khyber, while the next year it starts in Khyber and ends in Karachi. This year people from Malaysia, Germany, Korea, China and other countries participated in the rally, he added.

