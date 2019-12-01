close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
December 1, 2019

Proud Pakistanis

Newspost

 
December 1, 2019

Pakistani women keep making us proud. Maryam Mukhtar, Muniba Mazari, Dr Nergis Mavalvala, Fiza Farhan, Shehnaz Kamal are a few to count. Now Major Saima Rehman has joined them as she has become the first woman from this country to receive the SRSG certificate for year 2019 for her exceptional performance in mission level studies and analysis.

Only proper guidance and opportunities are required to polish these gems so that they rise to prominence and shine like stars all over the world. Congratulations to Major Rehman for adding another feather to Pakistan’s cap.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

