Tue Dec 03, 2019
Green Pakistan campaign launched

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

MANSEHRA: Officials of Puma Energy Pakistan launched a Green Pakistan campaign here on Saturday. A team of Puma Energy led by regional manager Tariq Didar visited here and planted a sapling at Faisal Petroleum, formally launching Green Pakistan campaign in the district. The team also distributed gifts among participants of the ceremony and motivated them to play an active role in planting saplings across the district. Didar said it was high time that people work for a pollution-free environment in the country for the sake of the future generations.

