58 SIs promoted

LAHORE : At least 58 sub-inspectors of Lahore police have been promoted to rank of inspector.

The capital city police officer (CCPO) decorated the sub-inspectors (SI) with the badges of rank on their promotion as inspector in a ceremony held at CCPO Office on Saturday.

DIG Investigation Inam Waheed and other high-ranking officers were also present.

Faiz Rabbani, Imtiaz Ahmed, Muhammad Khalid, Sohail Ahmed, Faraz Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Nasir Ali, Muhammad Naseem, Muhammad Latif, Sharafat Aziz, Munsaf Ali, Muhammad Islam (Police Lines), Muhammad Islam (Special Branch), Khurram Ayaz, Muhammad Nadeem, Abdul Razzaq, Ghulam Ali, Manzoor Ahmed, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammar Sarwar, Safdar Hussain, Ghulam Murtaza, Amir Ali Shah, Shameer Khan, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Anwar, Liaqat Ali, Mukhtar Hussain, Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Waseem Javeed, Ashfaq Hussain, Muhammad Yaqoob, Khaliq Hussain, Ali Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ehsan Ullah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Mehmood Hussain, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Rafi, Muhammad Tariq Bashir, Muhammad Younas, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Qasim, Mehbood Elahi, Muhammad Ashraf, Umar Draz, Riasat Ali, Irshad Khan, Muhammad Afzal Haider, Muhammad Tufail, Muzaffar Hussain and Zafar Ullah Khan and two woman officers were decorated with the badge of ranks of inspector.