MQM-L man held for killing PSP workers

A suspect who was allegedly involved in the target killings of two political party workers was arrested on Saturday.

Owais was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off near Qalandaria Chowk in North Nazimabad. Earlier, two of his companions, Rahim and Danish, were arrested while Bilal, the fourth companion, was yet to be arrested. Police said that the suspect along with his companions killed two workers, Abdul Majeed alias Maulana and Rashid alias Lal Khan, of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town in 2007.

According to Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan SHO Khalid Nadeem Baig, police recovered illegal arms from his possession, adding that the suspect told police that he and his companions were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and they killed the party worker for joining the PSP.

The officer claimed that the suspect along with Bilal and Rahim had also killed police informer, Mani, in Orangi Town in 2015.

Cop held

A suspended police officer who pretended to be an SHO has been arrested along with his companion for their alleged involvement in short-term kidnappings and extortion.

Police high-ups have taken legal action after a video went viral on social media in which the men in police uniforms could be seen abducting citizens on a private car in the Korangi area.

The Zaman Town police arrested sub-inspector Muhammad Aslam and his partner, and impounded a car in their possession. Police said that the arrested cop was suspended and he was posted to the police headquarters. He ran a private police party, pretending to be the SHO, for kidnapping and extortion.

Robber killed

A suspected street thug was killed when a fruit vendor shot him during a mugging bid in the Quaidabad area on Friday.

Police said that the body was found near Green City in Quaidabad within the remits of the Shah Latif police station, and was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where police identified him with the help of his identity card of an educational institution found from his possession. He was identified as Amir Hussain from Swabi District.

Police said the man was a street criminal and the fruit vendor, Irshad Bhatti, had been detained. Bhatti told police that Hussain along with his companion arrived at his fruit cabin and attempted to loot cash, claiming that during resistance a bullet from the robber’s pistol fired, killing him on the spot.

Boy found dead

The body of a teenaged boy was found in Noor Muhammad Goth within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station.

Police and rescuers reached the scene and took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Farhan. Police said he used to work at a garment factory in North Karachi, adding that he was asleep at his house after returning from his night shift duty when some unidentified men entered the house and slit his throat. Police said the deceased hailed from Dera Ismail Khan and apparently the incident took place over personal enmity.