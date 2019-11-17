Suspected militant killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the security forces killed a suspected militant in an action in Kotla Saidan Nahar in the limits of the Dera Town Police Station here on Saturday, sources said.

They said the personnel of the security forces and CTD signalled two suspected persons riding a motorcycle to stop, but they sped away and opened fire on the cops.

The law-enforcement personnel also returned the fire and killed one of the militants while the other managed to escape from the spot.

The slain militant Kifayatullah, who was associated with the Iqbal Khyara Group, was wanted by the police in connection with six important cases.

The fleeing militant was identified as Mohammad Shoaib. A hand-grenade and a pistol were also recovered from them. The police and security forces launched a search operation to hunt him down.