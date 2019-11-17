FAS holds general body meeting

Islamabad : For its monthly meeting the Floral Art Society (FAS) Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter, held its annual general body (AGM) - which is held at the end of each fiscal year - at Serena hotel. It was well attended with First Lady, Samina Alvi also participated as she is also a member – though naturally she was asked to give away prizes and tokens of appreciation.

Secretary, FAS committee, Yasmin Salman read out her report apprising members of the activities of the club that have taken place during the year through a multi-media presentation. This was followed by the treasurer’s report, after which president FAS, Zeenat Salim, thanked her executive committee and all those who made the year a successful one, especially the management and staff of the Serena.

Other members who also spoke on the occasion included First Lady, Samina Alvi, who informed members of the work being done by her and the government to help handicapped women. Senior member Wiqarunnissa Boolani appraised the members on the work FASP is doing in the field of recycling by getting bags made of recycled material, with the proceeds going to those affected by the recent earthquake.

The highlight of the program was a creative demonstration and workshop titled Himmeli (a Finnish Art) by Salma Ansari a member from the Karachi chapter of FAS which was a great learning experience and thoroughly enjoyed by the members, all of whom tried to recreate what they were being taught.

The programme ended with the giving of gifts and singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to those members who have a birthday in November. Refreshments were served during which interactive conversation and exchange of pleasantries were the order of the day!

For those who are not familiar with ‘Himmeli’ it originates from the Swedish word for sky or heaven, ‘himmel,’ and Himmeli are a Finnish ornament, a mobile decoration that is traditionally made out of straw, or reeds. Himmeli have been made for centuries and it is unclear when the tradition began. They are typically extremely ornate and are suspended above the dinner table during the holiday season.