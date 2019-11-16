Confiscation of 26 Qatari vehicles, recovery of Rs3.84b upheld

Islamabad :The FBR’s Customs Collector Adjudication has upheld the move of confiscation of 26 Qatari vehicles and ordered recovery of Rs3,845 million (Rs3.845 billion) under the Customs duty and taxes. In order, the adjudicating authority imposed a penalty of Rs50 million.

In 2018, the FBR’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation had recovered 26 Non Duty Paid (NDP) vehicles from the parking lot of a dairy farm allegedly owned by Saifur Rehman, former chairman Ehtasab Bureau. The seized vehicles were part of a batch of 50 cars imported by Qatari royal family members four years ago for hunting purposes.

Now, the Islamabad Collector Adjudication has concluded in its decision against seized Qatari vehicles by stating that “I, therefore, uphold the charges and order for outright confiscation of the 26 seized vehicles under the provision of section 156(l) Clause (9)(10-A)(11)(14)(14-A)&(86) of the Customs Act 1969, the Collector Adjudication also ordered the prosecution to recover the customs duties and taxes amounting to Rs3845 million under the provisions of Section 156(1) for the remaining vehicles which are still present in the country and probably in the use of Pakistani citizens without legal authority. I also impose a penalty of Rs50 million jointly on respondents for the misuse of exemption and violation of Customs laws. In addition, the prosecution is ordered to refer the cases of the clearing agents to the licensing authority for appropriate action under the clearing agents licensing rules”.