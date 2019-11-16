Surgery moot

LAHORE: The 32nd international conference in which a large number of medical experts participated, held here Friday.

According to a press release, more than 300 participants from Pakistan, USA, Italy, Turkey, Egypt, China, Spain, France, Africa and other countries attended the conference where doctors took deep interest in the latest methods and technologies. Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences and renowned Neurosurgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood gave a presentation on the live endoscopy of removing brain tumours through nose. From United Kingdom, Prof Shaz Ahmed and Prof Amjad Shad and Prof Mumtaz Ali from Peshawar also participated in this process and removed the brain tumours from the back portion of head without opening it. All the three units of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences also contributed to eight research papers which were presented in this conference.