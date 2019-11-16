UET convocation on 19th

LAHORE:The 26th convocation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore will be held on November 19 (Tuesday), in which 2,256 graduates will be awarded degrees.

The rehearsal for the convocation will be held a day earlier at the university auditorium on November 18 (Monday). This was decided in a meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

The meeting reviewed and finalised to successfully organise the convocation. The meeting was told that Punjab Governor /Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the ceremony in which 2,256 graduates, including 24 PhD, 475 MPhil/MS, 95 MSc and 1,662 undergraduates of BSc session 2015 and Architecture 2014 would get their degrees, and 66 students would get gold medals.

Around 1,683 students of UET Lahore, 226 students of New Campus Kala Shah Kaku (UET New Campus-KSK), 159 of UET Faisalabad (UET-FSD) campus, 85 students of Rachna College of Engineering and Technology (UET-RCET) campus, 103 students of UET Narowal (UET-NWL) campus would get degrees. Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar emphasised upon the faculty to submit result timely to avoid any kind of delay in provision of degrees to the graduates.