Conspiracy for political instability to fail: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that every conspiracy for political instability in the country would fail.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government will complete their constitutional term till 2023, said Sarwar while talking to Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser/MPA Hanif Pitafi and other delegates at Governor’s House.

“We have not compromised on supremacy of the constitution and the law in the past and will not do so in future. Federal and provincial governments are taking historic steps for provision of basic facilities, including health and education, to the people, and relief was given to the masses in every field,” he added.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the people reposing confidence in the policies of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general election 2018, gave it mandate of governance. “We are taking measures to put the country on the path to speedy development and prosperity. Stock market is now crossing as highest as 37,000 points, while foreign investors are also coming to Pakistan,” he said.

He said every day, some elements made a new plan to destabilise Pakistan, however, the people of Pakistan are standing with the government. Insha Allah, we will complete our constitutional term.”

The Punjab governor said that political opponents of the government should wait till the next general election instead of wasting their own and people’s time because only the public vote will decide who to bring into power.”

He also strongly condemned Indian atrocities in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and Israeli aggression in Palestine. It has been over 100 days of curfew in the occupied valley but India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom. Israel and India must realise that guns and bullets could not silence the freedom movement, he added.

He said that Israel and India were killing people at a large scale but the United Nations (UN) and other international institutions concerned were keeping mum over it, and if this situation continued to prevail, the world would urge for peace. Even today, every Pakistani is standing with their Palestinian and Kashimri brethren and their freedom movements will succeed, he said.

Tight security: Security of the mosques and other religious places remained tightened on Jumma tul Mubarik in the metropolis. All SPs, DSPs and other police officers reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles, including suspicious persons, at the entry and exit points of the City.