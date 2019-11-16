close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2019

Conspiracy for political instability to fail: Sarwar

National

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that every conspiracy for political instability in the country would fail.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government will complete their constitutional term till 2023, said Sarwar while talking to Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser/MPA Hanif Pitafi and other delegates at Governor’s House.

“We have not compromised on supremacy of the constitution and the law in the past and will not do so in future. Federal and provincial governments are taking historic steps for provision of basic facilities, including health and education, to the people, and relief was given to the masses in every field,” he added. Chaudhry Sarwar said the people reposed confidence in the policies of PTI in the general election 2018.

