Edotco, Zong 4G collaborate

KARACHI: Edotco Group, the region’s end-to-end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company through its local operations edotco Pakistan Private Limited signed a long-term agreement with Zong 4G to collaborate on multiple projects that will strengthen 4G coverage and customer experience across Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

With more than 12,000 4G sites across Pakistan, Zong 4G is the country’s leading 4G network supporting over 14 million 4G subscribers, it added.

The company focuses entirely on 4G, recognising the importance of data services, the fastest growing segment of consumer demand in Pakistan driven by mobile financial services, e-commerce and social media.

Edotco brings regional operational strength of 29,900 towers across its footprint combined with experience in rolling out next generation’ shareable infrastructure like lightweight carbon fiber towers, energy as a service and smart street furniture that support fast and cost effective 4G rollout for mobile operators, it added.