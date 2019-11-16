Gen Bajwa lauds FC’s role in KP stability

Ag /Agencies

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded the Frontier Corps for their contributions in bringing stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Army chief passed the remarks while speaking to the officers and men of the Frontier Corps on a visit to the FC Headquarters in Peshawar.

During his visit, General Qamar laid a floral wreath on Martyrs Monument and also visited the Frontier Corps Museum and Fort Gallery. Both the gallery and museum are open for the public.

The statement read: “COAS said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio-economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability.”

The Army chief was accompanied by the Peshawar Corps commander. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their families who rendered great sacrifices for the sake of the motherland.