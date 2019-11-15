PCB names women probables

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cric­ket Board (PCB) Thursday announced 21 probables for the ODI and T20I series against England women in Malaysia, says a PCB press release.

The players will undergo a nine-day-long training camp at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi, from November 21-29, before their departure for Malaysia on November 30.

Pakistan national women’s team will play three ODIs, which are their last round fixtures of the ICC Women’s Championship, and three T20Is against England from December 9-20. The squads for the two series will be announced on November 27.

Probables’ list: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kaynat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamin, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).