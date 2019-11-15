Six teams unveiled for first ATP Cup

SYDNEY: A Grigor Dimitrov-led Bulgaria was among the final six teams announced Thursday for the ATP Cup in Australia — the new world tennis team event.

Chile, Poland, Uruguay, Moldova and Norway were the other countries to make the grade, based on the ranking of their number one singles player at the second entry deadline of November 13. The rest of the 24-nation field was announced in September, although Switzerland later pulled out after Roger Federer opted to skip the tournament.

The field will be split into six groups across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. As the highest-qualifying country at the second deadline, Bulgaria replace the Swiss and join Belgium and the Andy Murray-led Great Britain in Group C in Sydney.

ATP Cup draw:

Group A (Brisbane) - Serbia, France, South Africa, Chile

Group B (Perth) - Spain, Japan, Georgia, Uruguay

Group C (Sydney) - Bulgaria, Belgium, Great Britain, Moldova

Group D (Perth) - Russia, Italy, USA, Norway

Group E (Sydney) - Austria, Croatia, Argentina, Poland

Group F (Brisbane) - Germany, Greece, Canada, Australia.