Walk arranged at PIMS

Islamabad :The World Diabetes Day was commemorated with great vigour at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in collaboration with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine on Thursday.

The activities arranged at PIMS in connection with World Diabetes Day were supervised by Professor Rauf Niazi. The day commenced with a walk starting from Medical Ward 6 to Cardiac Centre. The Executive Director of PIMS Dr. Anser Maqsood and the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Professor Dr. Tanveer Khaliq graced the occasion with their presence.

Doctors, nurses and paramedics participated in the walk to mark the occasion that was followed by a Continued Medical Education (CME) activity for doctors with state of the art lectures delivered by Assistant Professor Dr Mohammad Ali Arif and Dr Fabiha Syed.

Dr Ali delivered a lecture on importance of initiation of insulin therapy for management of diabetes and Dr Fakher Syed gave a state of art lecture on hospital management of diabetes which is an important issue. Consultants from various hospitals participated in the awareness campaign organized by PIMS.

Also a team of doctors including Professor Dr. Rauf Niazi, Dr. Fabiha Syed, Dr. Mohammad Asif, Dr. Ahmed Farhan, Dr. Waqar, Dr. Naseem Akhter and Dr. Mohammad Aqueel along with other experts from PIMS, SZABMU and federal chapter of PSIM held a public awareness campaign at the Centauras Mall.

The team of doctors offered free consultations, dietary and life style counseling to people coming to the camp. The experts also provided consultation on cardiovascular risk assessment and metabolic syndrome assessment while tests including sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol and HbA1c were also done free of cost at the camp.