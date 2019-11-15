close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 15, 2019

Hospitals to get equipment

Lahore

November 15, 2019

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Director Project Management Unit Asad Naeem to distribute medical equipment among all DHQ and THQ hospitals in a week.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti will present a detailed report after a week regarding distribution of medical equipment. She was presiding over a special meeting in SH&ME department to review the performance of project management unit.

