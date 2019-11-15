Schools closed for two days over smog

LAHORE:In the wake of dense fog and poor air quality, School Education Department (SED) on Thursday announced that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala districts will remain closed on Friday (today) and Saturday (tomorrow). Earlier, the department had banned outdoor activities in all public and private schools of Punjab till December 20, 2019, due to poor air quality.

BDS result: University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the second professional BDS annual examination 2019. A total of 837 candidates from 14 affiliated dental colleges had appeared in the exam and 647 of them passed and 184 failed. The pass percentage remained 77.86.

Amal Waheed, daughter of Abdul Waheed Khan of Faisalabad Medical University, Faisalabad, got first position by securing 849/1,000 marks. Narmeen Azhar, D/O Azhar Mahmood and Irha Wajahat, D/O Syed Wajahat Ali, both from FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore, got second and third positions by securing 847/1000 and 846/1000 marks, respectively. Supplementary exams will commence on January 3, 2020.

Lecture: The chief traffic officer (CTO), Lahore, delivered a lecture in a local college on Thursday. He informed the students that a small mistake by a driver could cause loss of lives. He also briefed them about road safety and traffic laws, including lane and line discipline.