Doing business reforms unit set up

KARACHI: To ease, improve and enforce further reforms in starting, running and promoting business in Sindh, a dedicated Doing Business Reforms Implementation Unit (DBRIU) has been established at the Sindh Investment Department, a statement said on Thursday.

The unit will coordinate with all the government functionaries, private sector organisations and all other related business stakeholders so that anyone who wants to start or run a business in Sindh, can easily be get licences, permits and other relevant permissions for starting or running a business in the province.

The Sindh government with the cooperation of the World Bank has been working actively on ease of doing business reforms programme. Due to the doing business reforms programme across the country, Pakistan has improved its position in the World Bank's doing business index this year, the statement said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is keen for the improvement of business environment in the province and under his directives Sindh Doing Business Reforms Council (SDBRC) had already been actively working.