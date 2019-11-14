One dead, six injured in suicide bombing at Indonesian police post

Medan: A suicide bomber blew himself up at a police station in Indonesia on Wednesday, killing himself and wounding six others, according to authorities who described the 24-year-old attacker as a “lone wolf”. The motive for the attack was not immediately known, but police stations have been frequent targets for radicals in the world’s biggest Muslim majority nation, which has long struggled with Islamist militancy. The blast happened around 8:45 am (0145 GMT) at the police compound in Medan on Sumatra island during morning roll call. “For now, we believe he was a lone wolf,” national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told reporters in Jakarta. “The anti-terror squad and forensics unit are still examining the crime scene,” he added. At least six people were wounded in the blast, including four officers and two civilians, but their injuries were not severe, he added. The attacker — whose identification listed him as a student — wore an explosive device on his body, with authorities recovering nails, an on-off switch button, cables and body parts, Prasetyo said.