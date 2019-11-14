Road named after Jansher Khan

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Wednesday named a road in the provincial capital after legendary squash player Jansher Khan.

“The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has renamed Swati Gate (also known as Swati Phattak), 4 km road starting from Swati Pattak up to Landi Arbab, as Jansher Khan Road,” said a notification of the Local Government, Elections and Rural Development.—Bureau report