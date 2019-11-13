Kasur to be made hub of investment: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Office Tuesday to review the prospects for investment to establish disease-free zone in Kasur region according to international standards and for investment in livestock sector.

Officials of Cabrob Company, international livestock sector experts, PBIT CEO and officers concerned attended the meeting. Cabrob Company expressed its keen interest in livestock sector in the province.

The minister said that it was strategy of the PTI government to bring new investment in different sectors of Punjab. With the adoption of conducive environment and investment-friendly policies, investors are turning towards Punjab for investment. We are providing all possible facilities to local and foreign investors under one roof, he added. Livestock sector plays a very important role in solving poverty and unemployment problems. We heartily welcome investment of Cabrob Company in livestock sector. There is ample scope of investment in livestock sector and the government is providing all possible facilities to cattle breeders, he stated. Local agriculture and livestock sector will be promoted by setting up disease-free zone in Kasur region and country will also receive huge foreign exchange by increasing exports, he maintained. Expeditious measures will have to be adopted in order to take this important project to its logical end so that people can get its benefits at the earliest.