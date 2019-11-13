close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
November 13, 2019

Outgoing Iranian envoy meets COAS

November 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost held a farewell meeting with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday.

The Army chief appreciated and acknowledged the services rendered by the Iranian ambassador to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Mehdi Honardoost appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army for regional peace and stability and its efforts in establishing peace at the Pak-Iran border.

