Outgoing Iranian envoy meets COAS

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost held a farewell meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday. The army chief appreciated and acknowledged the services rendered by the Iranian ambassador to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran. Honardoost appreciated the role of Pakistan Army for regional peace and stability and its efforts in establishing peace at Pak-Iran border.