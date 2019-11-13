Formula One follow Hamilton’s eco-friendly policy

LONDON: Formula One appear to have taken on board six-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s concerns over the environment and have announced plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The goal to eliminate the sport carbon footprint includes not only race cars on the track but the entire F1 circus that accompanies the sport, extending to road and air transport of team employees as well as the transportation of equipment to the tracks all over the world.

F1 says it will “move to ultra-efficient logistics and travel and 100% renewably powered offices, facilities and factories” and offset emissions that cannot be cut, according to the BBC. F1 are taking immediate steps in their drive to be environment-friendly by beginning carbon-reduction projects with the target of making all events “sustainable” by 2025, including eliminating single-use plastics and ensuring all waste is reused, recycled or composted.

The teams’ present engines are due to be used till 2025 but F1 are hoping they will ultimately create “the world’s first net-zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine”.

F1 says it has come up with its plan to have a net-zero carbon footprint “after 12 months of intense work with motorsport’s governing body the FIA, sustainability experts, F1 teams, promoters and partners”.

Hamilton said ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix last month he intended to make himself carbon-neutral by the end of this year, explaining that he is swapping his fuel-reliant road cars for electric cars.

However, Formula One’s move may not be to the liking of Hamilton’s Red Bull rival Max Verstappen. The 22-year-old Dutch pilot said before the Mexican Grand Prix that the racing series should “not over-react or be a drama queen.” “Yeah, I like fuel. Can I say that? I don’t like electric stuff. Well, I like my little electric moped at home, but not for an F1 car. ”