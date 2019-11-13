Two cricket events in Karachi planned for departmental teams

KARACHI: Prominent cricket organisers in Karachi have decided to organise a couple of tournaments for departmental teams to save the future of those cricketers who have been deprived of participation in first class cricket because of PCB’s new domestic format, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Informed sources revealed that at least two cricket events would be organised, possibly a one-day event and a T20 tournament. These have been planned separately by two different organisers at two different cricket stadiums in Karachi for departmental teams which have been sidelined by PCB.

More than 700 cricketers have been thrown out of action by the new format. There is need to organise tournaments to keep them active, the sources said and added that the organisers were well known and had been organising popular events.

The sources said that not only those departmental cricketers but those could also take part who were playing first class cricket. The two tournaments are being scheduled for January and February. The organisers would get PCB’s permission for these tournaments, the sources said.

It has to be mentioned here that PCB has no objection to departmental teams continuing their activities independently and maintaining their sports infrastructure. A source said that NBP, SBP, Port Qasim, SSGC, and K Electric were among those that had shown interest in these two events. They have asked the organisers to send a formal invitation so that official proceedings could be conducted.

The sources said that both organisers had their own cricket stadiums and had experience of organising tournaments in the city. One of the two organisers is a former Pakistan captain and the other is a business tycoon with great passion for cricket.

A former first class cricketer said when the boys participating in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Lahore were informed of this development, they showed keen interest in featuring in the two events. The sources said that details of the two events would come to surface within a week after confirmations from departments.