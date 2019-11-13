Army’s gold tally rises to 73, WAPDA remain distant second

PESHAWAR: Army’s gold medals tally in the 33rd National Games rose to 73 here at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar on Tuesday, while WAPDA were trailing second with 50 gold medals.

As per unofficial statistics, Army also took their silver medals tally to 56. They also won 29 bronze medal to maintain their overall lead in the biennial spectacle which will conclude on November 16.

WAPDA also won 50 silver and 30 bronze medals. Navy were third with 11 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze medals by the time this report was written. Many events were still in progress at various centres.

In swimming competitions, being held at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, Army were leading both in men’s and women’s sections by a massive margin.

In men’s competition, Army with 308.5 points were leading with 11 gold, six silver and two bronze medals. They were followed by WAPDA with 115 points which they earned by virtue of four gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Sindh, with 57 points, trailed third with one silver and two bronze. Punjab got three bronze medals.

Army were also leading the women section with 281.5 points which they got by virtue of ten gold, two silver and two bronze medals. WAPDA (212 points) were trailing second with three gold, eight silver and four bronze medals. Sindh got three silver and four bronze medals. Punjab and Navy claimed one bronze medal each.

In 400 IM, Azhar Abbas of Army (5:02.56) got gold, Hamza Anwar of WAPDA (5:02.85) claimed silver while Basit Ali of Army (5:06.07) got bronze.

The 100m breaststroke gold went to Mustafa (Army, 1:11.32), Mehran R Patel of Army ( 1:13.07) got silver while Danyal Ghulam Nabi of Punjab with 1:13.66 clinched bronze.

In 100m freestyle, Haseeb Tariq of Army got gold with 53.77, Shehbaz Khan of Army clinched silver with 55.62 and Azlan Khan of Punjab with 56.62 claimed bronze.

Haseeb Tariq got gold in 100m backstroke by clocking 59.96, Waqas Hussain of Army got silver with 1:02.73 and Yahya Khan of WAPDA with 1:04.73 claimed bronze.

Azhar Abbas of Army clinched 100m butterfly gold by inking 59.58 timing, Kawas Aga of Army with 1:01.39 claimed silver and Farrukh Shehzad of WAPDA got bronze with 1:03.86.

In women’s 50metre butterfly, Olympian Kiran Khan grabbed gold with 30.91, Arisha Lari of Sindh with 32.96 picked silver and Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA with 33.16 claimed bronze.

Jehanara grabbed gold in 800m freestyle by clocking 10:25.65, Sara Khan of WAPDA with 11:07.29 took silver and Maya Omar Chaudhry of Army with 11:22.51 claimed bronze.

Bismah Khan of Army won gold in 200metre backstroke by recording 2:34.78 minutes, while Fatima Lotia of Sindh with 2:44.22 and Zayna Ahsan of Punjab with 2:58.20 claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The 50m breaststroke gold went to Ilham Aman Khan of Army who clocked 38.34, Mishael Hayat Ayub of WAPDA with 38.65 got silver and Emaan Sajid of Navy with 40.91 captured bronze.

The 100m butterfly gold went to Bisma Khan of Army who clocked 1:10.45, Ameena Qadri of WAPDA took silver with 1:17.83, while Raaidah Aqeel of Army 1:18.20 claimed bronze.

In 200m freestyle, Bisma again clinched gold by clocking 2:19.83, Jehanara of WAPDA picked silver with 2:22.96 and Sara Khan of WAPDA clinched bronze with 2:36.94.

Army won 4x100m medley relay gold with 5:02.90, WAPDA with 5:14.67 claimed silver, and Sindh with 5:17.83 clinched bronze.

In women weightlifting in Abbottabad, in 49kg WAPDA’s Veronica Sohail got gold, Nida Fatima of Army took silver and Railways’ Swera Farooq claimed bronze.

In 55kg, WAPDA’s Saima Manzoor picked gold, Army’s Rimsha Saeed claimed silver and Railways Saiqa Riyasat clinched bronze.

In 59kg, Railways’ Soneha Ghafoor got gold, Army’s Sheetal Asif took silver and Sybil Sohail of WAPDA clinched bronze.

In 64kg, Railways’ Sonia Azmat got gold, Army’s Amna Aslam picked silver and KP’s Nosheen Shah picked bronze.

In wrestling competitions, here at Qayyum Sports Complex, WAPDA produced their best ever result in history as they won nine out of ten gold medals and one bronze to win the event.

Army were the runners-up with one gold and four silver medals. Punjab finished third with two silver and five bronze medals.

In taekwondo, Army took 12 gold medals, three silver and one bronze. WAPDA secured three gold, eight silver and two bronze medals. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) got one gold, three silver and five bronze medals.