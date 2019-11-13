CITY PULSE: This is not Magritte’s Painting

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ayaz Jokhio’s solo art exhibition titled ‘This is not Magritte’s Painting’ until November 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Re-Punctuated

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Waleed Zafar’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Re-Punctuated’ until November 15. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Cyminology

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi will be hosting the German Jazz quartet where Cymin Samawatie who will be singing the Poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Rumi. The event titled as 'Cyminology' will be held on Thursday, Nov 21, 2019 at 8pm.

For tickets and more information, email at [email protected]

Sada-e-Nau

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Sada-e-Nau: Young Directors Festival from November 16 to December 1 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the following plays: Matti kay Gharonday (November 16 & 17), Jo Chalay tou Jaan say Guzar Gaye (November 21 & 22), Bali the Sacrifice (November 23 & 24), Keera (November 28 & 29) and No Question (November 30 & December 1). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Beyond the Waters

The Koel Gallery is hosting Farrukh Adnan, Noor Ali Chagani, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Rasheed Araeen, Sohail Zuberi, Usman Saeed and Zeerak Ahmed’s art exhibition titled ‘Beyond the Waters’ until November 21. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Tales of a Valley

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting AQ Arif, Ajab Khan, Ali Sajid and Arif Ansari’s art exhibition titled ‘Tales of a Valley’ from November 19 to November 23. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Drawing Room Diamonds

The Sanat Initiative is hosting a 20-person art exhibition titled ‘Drawing Room Diamonds’. The show, which is a curatorial debut by Champa and a project by Emaan Mahmud, is running from November 8 to November 28. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.