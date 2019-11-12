Pak squad named for Emerging Asia Cup

LAHORE: PCB on Monday named Pakistan squad for participation in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup that will be played in Bangladesh later this month.

The squad is: Saud Shakeel (captain), Rohail Nazir (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper), Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Khushdil Shah, M Asad, M Hasnain, M Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul and Umar Khan.

Reserves: Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Hussain Talat and M Haris.Team management: Ijaz Ahmed (Manager-cum-head coach), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Hafiz M Naeem ul Rasul (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and M Younas Butt (security manager).