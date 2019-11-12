close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
November 12, 2019

British MP in drug scandal steps down

World

LONDON: Veteran British lawmaker Keith Vaz has announced he is standing down from parliament, just weeks after he was censured in a cocaine scandal. Vaz, who was born to Goan parents in Yemen, was first elected for the central English city of Leicester in 1987. He will not stand again in next month´s vote, he announced late Sunday. A parliamentary watchdog last month recommended Vaz be suspended for six months for expressing a willingness to buy cocaine during an encounter with two male prostitutes.

