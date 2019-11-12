186 senior primary school teachers promoted

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has promoted as many as 186 senior primary school teachers to Grade 14 from Grade 12.

“I have issued promotion orders of 186 primary teachers under seniority criteria. They would be posted at seats lying vacant at schools across the district,” Khan Mohammad Swati, the District Education Officer (DEO), told reporters on Monday.

The DEO said posts of senior primary teachers, which were lying vacant for the last many years, would be filled with newly promoted teachers.

He said the Education Department was striving hard to enhance educational standards schools. The official said that lower grade vacant positions would also be filled.