close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

186 senior primary school teachers promoted

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has promoted as many as 186 senior primary school teachers to Grade 14 from Grade 12.

“I have issued promotion orders of 186 primary teachers under seniority criteria. They would be posted at seats lying vacant at schools across the district,” Khan Mohammad Swati, the District Education Officer (DEO), told reporters on Monday.

The DEO said posts of senior primary teachers, which were lying vacant for the last many years, would be filled with newly promoted teachers.

He said the Education Department was striving hard to enhance educational standards schools. The official said that lower grade vacant positions would also be filled.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar