AIOU evolves plan for teachers’ role in social reconstruction

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday arranged here a training of master trainers, enabling them to mobilise the society at the gross-root-level for its positive and constructive role in nation-building.
The trainers, comprising teachers of local educational institutions will coordinate with the community leaders and representatives of local administration for promoting the social-reconstruction work.
This was the follow-up national narrative ‘Hum Pakistani’ recently launched for promoting the spirit of patriotism to address the country’s socio-economic problems on self-help basis.
The two-day training of the master-trainers was arranged by the University in order to push forward its active role in social reconstruction of society, on the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.
