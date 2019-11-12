close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

AIOU evolves plan for teachers’ role in social reconstruction

Islamabad

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday arranged here a training of master trainers, enabling them to mobilise the society at the gross-root-level for its positive and constructive role in nation-building.

The trainers, comprising teachers of local educational institutions will coordinate with the community leaders and representatives of local administration for promoting the social-reconstruction work.

This was the follow-up national narrative ‘Hum Pakistani’ recently launched for promoting the spirit of patriotism to address the country’s socio-economic problems on self-help basis.

The two-day training of the master-trainers was arranged by the University in order to push forward its active role in social reconstruction of society, on the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

