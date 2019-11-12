Pakistan flays curbs on Eid Milad gatherings in IOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities on all the congregations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) on Eid Miladun Nabi.

According to the Foreign Office spokesman, all roads leading to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and other holy shrines and mosques in the IOJK had been sealed by the Indian occupation forces to stop any processions on this auspicious occasion, which was traditionally observed by Kashmiris with great fervour.

“Imposition of restrictions on celebrations and other congregations on the birthdayof the Holy Prophet (PBUH) represents utter disrespect for the sentiments of the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion,” he said in a statement. The spokesman urged the international community, the United Nations, and other human rights organisations to take notice of the brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions.

He said for more than 14 weeks, over eight million Kashmiris were under the inhuman lockdown by over 900,000 Indian occupation forces.