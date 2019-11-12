Lockdown enters 99th day: Indian troops martyr another youth in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Bandipore district, Monday, taking the toll to two within 12 hours in Held Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred during cordon and search operation in Lawdoora area of the district.

Meanwhile, normal life continues to elude the occupied Valley on 99th day and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions due to the military lockdown imposed by India following August 5 illegal move in Held Kashmir.

According to KMS, restrictions under Section 144 and ban on prepaid phone, SMS and internet services remain enforced. However, landlines and voice calls on postpaid connections have been partially restored.

As a mark of silent protest, people in the Valley continue to keep their shops closed except for a brief period in the morning and evening and stay away from schools and offices. Public transport is also unavailable.

Police in north Kashmir’s Sopore town has released pictures of three wanted freedom fighters announcing cash reward of Rs10 lakh for information leading to their arrest or killing. The National Conference has condemned the IHK administration for disallowing religious gatherings at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, saying such a measure is tantamount to violation of people’s religious freedom.

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has slammed Indian government for turning IHK into a huge prison, demanding New Delhi to respect the sensitivities of the people of the territory.

A resolution adopted at its general council meeting in Chennai condemned New Delhi for its August 5 actions without taking the approval of the IOK Assembly and eliciting the views of the people there. It has also urged the government to immediately free all those arrested in Held Kashmir.