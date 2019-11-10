943 Eid Milad processions to appear in city

Rawalpindi : All 943 big and small Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions would gather here at Eidgah Sharif via Jamia Masjid Road on Sunday.

The processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi would appear from all parts of city and cantonment board localities while 187 ‘Mahafils’ would also be organised on the occasion. Famous ‘Naat Khwans’ would lead Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

The big processions in the city and cantonment board areas would be taken out from Eidgah Sharif, Sadiqabad, Jamia Masjid Road, Tulsa, Girja, Adiala, Humak, Rawat, Pirwadahi, Tench and Saddar where people would start gathering since morning.

According to set programme, majority of processions would gather at Jamia Masjid Road from where these would move through traditional routes, including Jamia Masjid Road, Banni, Asghar Mall Road, Trunk Bazaar, Lal Haveli, Sarafa Bazaar and Raja Bazaar. A big gathering of followers would offer 'Zohr' prayers at Fawara Chowk under tight security arrangements.

The processions would continue till late night. Some processions would gather at Fawara Chowk and Eidgah Sharif and finally culminate at Jamia Masjid Road where religious scholars would address the gathering. The big processions would appear from different localities of Chur, Jhangi Syedan, Dhoke Kala Khan, Chungi No. 22, Dhamial, Mughalabad, Adiala Road, Pirwadhai, Morgah, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhata, Tahli Mohri, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Khanna Dak, Kurri Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Eidgah Sharif Road, Dosehra Ground, Bagh Sardaran, Humak Town, Gulistan Colony, Gorakhpur, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Chak Beli Khan, Dhoke Juma, Mubarak Lane, Jan Colony, Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Allahabad Mohallah and Dhoke Banaras.

The processions would start appearing from different localities at about 9a.m.

People would arrange 'langars' and ‘sabeels’ at different points of procession routes on the occasion where tea, soup and ‘qehwa’ would also be served to participants.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Saifullah Dogar told ‘The News’ that they have provided all necessary facilities to all processions. “We have directed to end processions early before ‘Isha’ time. We have arranged electric generators to provide them light,” he said.

Health department has deployed dozens of doctors from different allied hospitals to check food items served in 'langars' along procession routes to avoid any untoward incident.

The followers could not set up unregistered ‘langer’ or ‘sabeel’ here along traditional routes. The Rescue 1122 officials will be present all around the route of the processions to provide help to needy people. Doctors and ambulances would also be present in all processions.

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Faisal Rana said that 5,000 security officials would monitor Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions in different localities. CCTV cameras have been installed along sensitive routes of processions, he claimed. Police officials would be deployed on rooftops of buildings to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion, he said.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that traffic flow will not disturb during processions. We will divert maximum traffic flow here at Rawal Road, and Airport Road if needed, he said.

Meanwhile, all government and private buildings have been illuminated with lights. Police officials showed its power through ‘Flag March’ here at Benazir Bhutto Road on Saturday.