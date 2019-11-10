Visually-impaired persons continue protest

LAHORE :Dozens of visually-impaired persons continued their protest on Saturday and sit-in in the City.

They chanted slogans against the government and demanded the government ensure a “regularised livelihood” for them.

According to them, the government does not pay heed to their demands. They said they were hired on contract basis, one of the porters said, adding they were not assigned any work. According to him, daily wages arrangement was temporary that was not acceptable to them.