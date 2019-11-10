House robbed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified robbers broke into a house in Pabbi and decamped with cash and gold ornaments Friday night, police said.

Widow of Mumtaz Khan, resident of Shergarh, reported to the police that she had gone to her daughter’s house

for a night and the next morning, she found her house to have been looted.

She said the thief had taken away Rs100,000 and gold ornaments which she had made for the wedding of her other daughter.

Meanwhile, one Sheikh Asif was on his way home at evening when unidentified motorcyclists intercepted him near Punjab Sweets House in Pabbi Bazaar and snatched two smart phones from him.

A couple of day ago, unidentified motorcyclists looted the owner of the Marwat Filling Station, taking away Rs5.23 million.

Expressing deep concerns over the alarming situation of robberies and snatchings, the trader community has asked the chief minister and provincial police chief to take notice of the situation.