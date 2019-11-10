close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 10, 2019

Cop shot dead

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 10, 2019

PESHAWAR: A police official was shot dead outside his house in Haroonabad area in the limits of the Faqirabad Police Station on Saturday. Police said unidentified armed men opened fire on Abdul Malik, a constable of the Frontier Reserve Police, outside his house. He was critically injured and was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. The official said he was off-duty when he was attacked.

