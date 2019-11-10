Ordinance nation

This refers to the article 'Instant governance' (October 31) by Kamila Hyat has rightly criticized the government on running it through ordinances, bypassing parliament. The PTI government is making a principal error by not taking the opposition on board. Once these ordinances lapse everything will collapse.

With the present instant governance, the state is in total disarray. It is incorrect to suggest that Pakistan is passing through exceptional circumstances; we have never been able to come out of exceptional circumstances. The PTI is left with no choice except to take the opposition on board.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Bradford