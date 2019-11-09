Traffic plan unveiled for National Games

PESHAWAR: The traffic police Friday announced a comprehensive traffic plan for the 33rd National Games to ensure easy access to the general public to the main arena.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Sports Complex, SP Traffic Aslam Nawaz said that they are going to close the main Bara Road for all types of traffic and only allow VVIP, VIP and the basses carrying the players to be parked in front of the three gates - Gate-1 of the PSB Coaching Centre (for general public and media), main gate (for VVIP, VIP) and Gate-2, near Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium (for players and officials only).

He said the same would be applicable for the opening and closing ceremonies and the plan would be followed to ensure free flow of traffic. The official said the VVIPs would come to the stadium via the Mall Road.

He said the VVIP and media parking have been created in the vacant plot of the State Bank adjoining DC Khyber Office while the buses to be used for players would be parked on main Bara Road soon after leaving the players at the Gate-2 near Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium. The official said a total of 70 buses would be used to pick and drop the players.

Pesco teams in National Games

The Wapda/Pesco teams have made preparations for the 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar from November 10 to 16. Wapda Sports Board contingent, comprising 833 players and officials will participate in the event.