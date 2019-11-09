People to be rid of present rulers: Bilawal

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said sooner or later the selected rulers will have to go after failing to honour their own commitment of giving relief to people.

He said that the people would be rid of such a government as economy has ruined and the people are piteous due to rising inflation.

The PPP would not leave people alone at the mercy of the selected government.

Addressing a gathering at the Benazir Bhutto Stadium here on Friday, he said the nation cannot afford selected rulers anymore and they will have to meet their ultimate fate like dictators. The rulers have become a burden after destroying economy. The government presented three budgets in a year. Every segment of the society including doctors, traders and job seekers are on strike and industrialists are shifting capital abroad due to failed policies of selected rulers. He said people’s revolt has emerged against the rulers. The people of Pakistan have rejected the government and free and fair elections are the only solution to the present political turmoil.

He said all hurdles were created for the PPP in the elections to keep the party away from victory. He paid tribute to the people of Muzaffargarh for ‘snatching’ half of the district. He said the PPP is regaining and the party would snatch the whole Muzaffargarh district, South Punjab and the country from oppressors.

Bilawal said all parties rejected the elections 2019 results and were going to resign but the PPP compelled them for continuation of democracy. Imran Khan promised giving 10 million jobs and five million houses but failed in honouring his commitments. Imran sought three months for creating the South Punjab province, later he sought six months for improving economy. The PPP had given him 12 months for honouring his commitments but he has destroyed the economy in one year.

He said the selected government is playing a drama in the name of selected accountability. Only opposition parties are targeted in the selected accountability. Former president Asif Ali Zardari is being victimized on baseless allegations. Zardari was deprived of medical treatment for five months and the government is pressurizing him for compromise, but he would not compromise on principles.