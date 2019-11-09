Nawaz granted one time exemption in sugar mills case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Accountability court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Maryam Nawaz appeared and his cousin Yousaf Abbas was also produced on expiry of his judicial remand. At the outset of the proceedings, the defence counsel, on behalf of Sharif, submitted an application for one-time exemption from personal appearance. To which, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the application, saying that Sharif should appear before the court as he was at home and not in the hospital.

He mentioned that his medical certificate was also not attached with the application. However, the defence counsel submitted that Sharif was being treated at home and it was the reason that he did not appear before the court.

He further argued that the accused could be exempted from personal appearance till the filing of the reference. He submitted that the matter was still being investigated and no trial proceedings had started yet. At this stage, Maryam submitted that it was difficult for her to appear in the court while leaving behind her ailing father, but she complied with the court orders. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till November 22, and sought arguments from the parties on the exemption issue while giving Sharif one-time exemption from personal appearance.