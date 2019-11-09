close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Tayyab Aslam out of World Championship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam lost in the first round of PSA Men’s World Championship in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. Seventh seed M Abouelghar from Egypt thrashed unseeded Tayyab 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 in just 25 minutes.

It is worth adding here that Tayyab was the first player from the country to play the main round of this world championship since 2015. Tayyab got entry on the basis of his international ranking. In 2015, Nasir Iqbal and Farhan Zaman lost in the main round of this event, while Ammad Fareed lost in the first qualification round.

