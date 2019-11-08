close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

125 criminals arrested; loot seized

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

LAHORE:Lahore Police (City Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested 125 criminals and recovered bike, 17 pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than 05kg charas and 77-litre liquor.

SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, City Division Police busted gangs, arrested its four members and recovered one bike, weapons and cash from them. Moreover, 12 proclaimed offenders were arrested along with 15 court offenders. Police also recovered thousands of rupees cash from 26 accused during crackdown against gamblers.

accidents: Seven persons were killed and 1,046 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 965 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; 664 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore