125 criminals arrested; loot seized

LAHORE:Lahore Police (City Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested 125 criminals and recovered bike, 17 pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than 05kg charas and 77-litre liquor.

SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, City Division Police busted gangs, arrested its four members and recovered one bike, weapons and cash from them. Moreover, 12 proclaimed offenders were arrested along with 15 court offenders. Police also recovered thousands of rupees cash from 26 accused during crackdown against gamblers.

accidents: Seven persons were killed and 1,046 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 965 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; 664 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals.