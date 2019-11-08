close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 8, 2019

‘NCSW tries to overcome gender discrimination’

Islamabad

A
APP
November 8, 2019

Islamabad :Chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) Khawar Mumtaz on Thursday said the commission had striving hard to overcome the discriminatory level and gender gap between women and men in every profession. Talking to APP, she urged the society to provide the due rights to the women especially working.

She also underlined the need for changing the mindset of opposite gender to adopt equal behavior with their colleagues and bosses.

She said that women working on roads building had lack of basic facilities including health, education and nutrition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad