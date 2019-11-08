‘NCSW tries to overcome gender discrimination’

Islamabad :Chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) Khawar Mumtaz on Thursday said the commission had striving hard to overcome the discriminatory level and gender gap between women and men in every profession. Talking to APP, she urged the society to provide the due rights to the women especially working.

She also underlined the need for changing the mindset of opposite gender to adopt equal behavior with their colleagues and bosses.

She said that women working on roads building had lack of basic facilities including health, education and nutrition.