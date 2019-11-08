World Diabetes Day on November 14

Islamabad :Like other parts of the globe, World Diabetes Day will be marked on November 14 across the globe including Pakistan with an aim to increase awareness about the effects of diabetes and the complications caused by the disease.

Healthy eating helps prevent or delay the development of diabetes.

The World Diabetes Day campaign led by the International Diabetes Federation and its member associations around the world, including the American Diabetes Association, Diabetes UK, Diabetes Australia, the Canadian Diabetes Association, Diabetes South Africa, Diabetes New Zealand and the Diabetic Association of India.

These organizations arrange events at international, national and local levels.

Events included conferences, workshops and seminars for health and public policy professionals.

The distribution of information to encourage at risk individuals to be screened for diabetes.

Events to highlight diabetes in local and national media, including television, newspapers and internet publications.

The World Diabetes Day bike races to increase awareness of diabetes.

The distribution of geocoins for use in geocaching (a game for global positioning systems users).

Civil leaders around the world issue proclamations on World Diabetes Day to raise awareness on diabetes in their communities. Many events aim at raising money for research into treatments for diabetes.