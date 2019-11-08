close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
November 8, 2019

First winter rain turns weather cold in twin cities

November 8, 2019

Islamabad: First winter rain that occurred in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi turned the weather into cold as the temperature fall down to two degree centigrade, said Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday. Landslides due to heavy rainfall may occur in Malakand, Hazara and Kashmir areas, authorities concerned are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

He further said a strong westerly wave was effecting upper and central parts of the country. He said widespread rain and thunderstorm (with heavy falls at a few places) was expected in districts of upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and central Punjab.

