Kashmiris have great hopes on ASEAN states, says AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said the people of Kashmir had great hopes that the ASEAN countries will come forward to extend much-needed support towards their right to self-determination.

Speaking here at a news conference, along with the 16-member legislator delegation from ASEAN, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei and Cambodia, he said the Kashmiris looked to ASEAN for their role in the exercise of their right to self-determination.

He said Kashmiris were disappointed by the role of the United Nations Security Council in stopping their genocide and trampling of their fundamental human rights. He pointed out that the council had not listed Kashmir issue for debate during the current month, sending a wave of disappointment among them.

AJK President noted that the world forum had not been able to raise its voice against on-going Indian atrocities on Kashmiris in the Occupied Territory, particularly after its August 05 measures.

He was grateful to China, Turkey, Iran and Malaysia for adopting pro-Kashmiris stance in the wake of August 05 illegal, unconstitutional and immoral steps by India in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The ASEAN delegation said it was second visit of the same nature to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to get the related latest updates. They vowed that this process would continue in future as well. They emphasized that ASEAN would play its part in getting justice for the people of Kashmir.