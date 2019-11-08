Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah orders arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the local government and police departments to make necessary arrangements, including repair of roads, improvement of the sewerage system, supply of water and foolproof security, for Eid Milad-un-Nabi programmes, particularly processions.

He issued these directives on Thursday while presiding over a meeting of Ulema of different schools of thought at CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Shah, adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, special assistants to CM Rashid Rabbani and Waqar Mehdi, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, MD KWSB Asadullah Khan and other officers concerned.

Addition IG Karachi Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said that he and his SSPs had held a number of meetings with Ulema and took them into confidence about the security arrangements being made for Eid Milad-un-Nabi programmes, including processions. He added that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the occasion.

The Ulema said frequent and prolonged power outages had caused serious problems with holding Eid Milad-un-Nabi-related programmes smoothly. The chief minister directed the K-Electric authorities through the chief secretary not to resort to load-shedding upto Eid-u-Milad-un- Nabi, 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. He added that where K-Electric cables had faults they must be fixed.

Shah said mosques, buildings and important institutions were illuminated to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi; therefore, a smooth and uninterrupted power supply must be ensured. The issues of craters on roads, overflowing gutters and a shortage of water were raised in the meeting, and the chief minister directed the local government minister to resolve the issues.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that he was in touch with Ulema and he had held a number of meetings with them.

On the pointation of Ulema, the chief minister directed Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to ensure proper repair and maintenance of street lights. He added that these days the street lights must be switched on in time.

Akhtar said that he was doing patch work on different roads and had also visited different areas of the city so that all the issues could be resolved.

Water board MD Asadullah told the meeting that he had got collapsed sewerage lines on Club Road repaired and on the instructions of the chief minister he got the sewage drained off roads in the area. The chief minister directed the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority to lift garbage from the route of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah said that he was in touch with Ulema not only in Karachi but all over Sindh for making the best arrangements for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

The Ulema who attended the meeting included Haji Hanif Tayab, Allama Shah Abdul Qadri, Maulana Akbar Dars, Owais Noorani, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Siddiquie Rathore, Dr Kokab Noorani, Sufi Mohammad Husain, Allama Kamran Qadri, Yahya Attari, Syd Mohammad Ali Shah, Syed Shah Siraj-ul-Haq Qadri, Maulana Abid Ali, Mohammad Atif Blue, Maulana Ferozeuddin Rehmani, Bilal Saleem Qadri and Syed Masroor Hashmi and Fahim Shaikh. On the instructions of the CM, the chief secretary set up a complaint cell at his office with telephone numbers 021-35850130 and 35856130 where complaints could be registered.